It’s rummage sale season in Wellesley

Wellesley Hills Congregational rummage sales: April 29

The Wellesley Hills Congregational Church at 207 Washington St. will host its rummage sale on Saturday April 29, 2023, 8:30am-12pm. Entry is $1 and $5 bag sale from 12-12:15.

Come shop sustainably and find clothing, accessories, jewelry, housewares, books, toys, and much more. With special treasures and boutique areas boasting designer and antique items. All proceeds go to local and international charities supporting women and children’s health and education, including; Small Acts for Sustainability, Honduras Hope, Help Kids India, and Thom Charles River Early Intervention.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Bargain Haul: May 5-6

Friday, May 5 6pm to 8pm (parish night)

6pm to 8pm (parish night) Saturday, May 6 8am to 12pm (public sale)

St. Andrew’s is seeking volunteers, from drop-off to the actual sale.

