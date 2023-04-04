Public discussion on Wellesley flood management, April 11

On Tuesday, April 11, at 7pm, join Wellesley’s Natural Resources Commission for an online discussion about local flooding challenges and give your input on creative ways to manage possible flood impacts.

There were 16 FEMA flood-related declared disasters in Norfolk County between 1954 and 2017—the second most of any county in Massachusetts. Models predict annual precipitation to increase 2-13% (1-6 inches/year by 2050:) and 3-16% increase (1.2-7.3 inches)/year) by 2100. According to riskfactor.com, there are 1,060 properties in Wellesley that have greater than a 26% chance of being severely affected by flooding over the next 30 years. This represents 16% of all properties in Wellesley.

Through local and regional solutions, Wellesley can adapt and implement proactive changes to build resiliency and protect the community. The last Phase I inspection for Longfellow Pond Dam was performed in August 2012. At that time, the dam was classified as a low-hazard structure, and thus follow up inspections are required every ten years in accordance with Massachusetts Dam Safety regulations. This is an ideal time to evaluate the dam, outlet structures and surrounding landscape for opportunities to enhance the pond, both as a stormwater management, ecological and recreational feature of the town.

Learn more about flooding in the Charles River watershed and provide input on some creative ways that the Charles River Watershed Association and the towns of Natick and Wellesley are exploring to manage local flood impacts.

This meeting will focus on potential flood solutions at Natick High School and Wellesley’s Longfellow Pond/Rosemary Brook

