Remembering Robert Anderson, a founder of Anderson’s Jewelers

The Anderson family behind Anderson’s Jewelers in Wellesley has announced the passing of Robert Anderson, a founder of the business. Although Mr. Anderson officially retired in 1990, he remained active at the store until last year.

“We are grateful for his vision back in the 1960s for expanding the business here at 21 Grove St.,” the family wrote in a social media post. “We thank him for instilling his work ethic in us, his love of gems and jewelry and his belief to always do the right thing—treating all customers with respect and attention.”

The Anderson family was honored by the Wellesley Historical Society in 2019 for their contributions to the community.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, April 30 at the Federated Church in Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Wellesley Kiwanis Projects Fund, P O Box 812201, Wellesley, MA 02482.

Our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Anderson.

