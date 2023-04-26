Run for it Wellesley: WMS Mini Marathon, Wonder Run, Schofield 5K coming up

With the Boston Marathon behind us, it’s time to focus on some shorter races in Wellesley.

WMS Mini Marathon: April 28

Wellesley Middle School holds its Mini Marathon on Friday, April 28 (apparently rain in the forecast has postponed it until then) Thursday, April 27 with students gathering for the races shortly after 9am and then hitting the course at and around the school campus.

Wonder Run 5K & Kids Fun Run: May 21

As part of Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend, the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club presents the 9th annual Wonder Run 5K & Kid’s Fun Run on Sunday, May 21 at 8 AM.

The Wonder Run will begin at 8am followed by the Kid’s run (10 and under) at 9am starting from the Wellesley High School track located at 50 Rice St.

Proceeds generated from the Wonder Run directly support community groups, scholarships for deserving local students, and grants to organizations and programs that provide education, enrichment and essential services to our local population.

Early Online Registration: $35 Wonder Run, $15 Kids Fun Run. Early Registration closes Wednesday, May 17 at 11pm.

Kids Fun Run registration is capped at 200 participants

In person registration Thursday, May 18th – Sunday May 21st: $40 Wonder Run, $20 Kids Fun Run; Location: TBD

Information on bib pickup and in-person registration will be provided closer to the Event.

The first 250 runners to sign up before April 30th will receive a free race t-shirt (please select a size when registering). T-shirts may be picked up at bib pick-up.

After April 30 or 250 runners (whichever comes first), t-shirts may be purchased at $10/shirt while supplies last.

Schofield 5k, Fun Run and Fun Fair: June 4

Schofield Elementary School invites everyone to the 5K Road Race and Fun Fair on Sunday, June 4. Registration and Check-in begin at 8am, and race time is at 9:30am sharp!

The Kids Fun Run follows at 10:30am.

The fantastic fair on the school playground goes from 10:45am – 12:45pm. For 27 years, adults, teens, and children alike have enjoyed running the 5K Schofield Road Race, a USATF certified challenging course, featuring three main hills and finishing on a downhill.

The Road Race is unique in that all ages can participate at the same time, with many families training together in the weeks leading up to the event. On race day they start on Cedar Street and run side by side along the shady, tree-lined streets in the Poets Corner neighborhood of Wellesley finishing back at Schofield to enjoy the children’s fun run around the field and fun fair.

T-shirts are included for the first 300 registrants. Pre- registration fee is $25 / $30 after May 20th. Proceeds benefit the Schofield PTO.

Register as a team. Gather friends, teammates, colleagues or neighbors and run as a group.