Rotary Club puts on Wellesley’s yummiest spring fundraiser

After depriving everyone in town for three years due to a little thing called “the pandemic,” The Rotary Club of Wellesley finally relented and fed over 300 guests at the triumphant return of their Taste of Wellesley fundraising event, held at Elm Bank Reservation on May 4.

We went for the sense of community. We went to support the Rotary Club’s mission to end food insecurity. We went because we were hungry. Taste of Wellesley did not disappoint. The food (and drinks), generously donated by 15 participating restaurants, was so good we felt like finally, after years of longing, we had really, truly dined. The event raised over $30k for the Rotarians to continue their work with the Wellesley Housing Authority, Mass Bay Community College and organizations serving homeless veterans.

Here are some pics:

Participating restaurants

Alta Strada

Bocado Tapas Bar

Cafe Mangal

Comella’s

CrepeBerry

Exhibit A Brewing

Fiorella’s Express

Juniper

Lockheart Restaurant

Papa Razzi

Roche Bros.

Smith & Wollensky

Takara Japanese Restaurant

The Cottage

The Laughing Monk

Here’s the entire list of over 50 dining options in Wellesley.

And let’s throw in Natick restaurants, for good measure.

Next up for the Rotary Club—Pups in the Park

Don’t miss Pups in the Park during Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend. Last year the event raised $5,000 for International Fund for Animals to support animals in Ukraine, Turkey, ands Syria. Organizers are looking to do the same this year.

Enter your pup in the “Pups in the Park” event, where they can compete for cutest, best costume, best kisser, and more. Everybody comes away a winner. If 10 pups register, there will be 10 award categories. If 100 pups compete, there will be 100 awards, in which case the Rotarians are really going to have to get creative with the categories. Most soulful eyes?

$20 contribution for each dog. Register here using the QR code. Donations of up to $5,000 matched by the Rotary Club.

Special guest stars: author Pippi Babson the Black Lab will be there with his human friend, Gig Babson. Also, meet new friends from Buddy Dog and Shultz’s Guest House.

DATE: Saturday, May 20

TIME: 1pm-3pm

LOCATION: Hunnewell Field

SPONSORS: Rotary Club of Wellesley, Friends of Wellesley Veterans, Inc., and Wellesley Celebrations Committee