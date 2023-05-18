Wellesley Business Buzz: Karma likely coming in ’24; Restaurants doing Bakes for Breast Cancer; Patty Chen honored at NYSE; Dog food firm shows compassion; Babson partners on mental health

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Karma restaurant thinking ’24

The Wellesley Select Board on Monday held a public hearing for common victualler, all-alcohol, and entertainment licenses for Karma, an Asian fusion restaurant that initially looked to open in Linden Square last year (all licenses were approved). The Karma team is now is aiming for pre-Christmas at best, though more likely early 2024 (we visited the Burlington Karma late last year as a sneak peek). “We’re working hard, because you can’t make money if you’re not open,” an attorney for Karma said.

Restaurants doing Bakes for Breast Cancer

Fiorella’s Express, Papa Razzi, Roche Brothers, and Tatte in Wellesley are participating in Bakes for Breast Cancer Massachusetts through Thursday, May 18, to help raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research. Papa Razzi will dedicate 50% of the sales from its entire dessert roster back to the cause. Fiorella’s, Roche Brothers, and Tatte will give back 100% of sales from one of their featured desserts.

Proceeds raised will support the research of Dr. Rachel Freedman, whose clinical trials will focus on treatment for older breast cancer patients, an area of research that has been under-subsidized.

Since its inception in 1999, Bakes for Breast Cancer has raised over $2 million.

Patty Chen honored at NYSE

Patty Chen, a Wellesley resident who runs PattyC Property Group, was recently invited to celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month at the New York Stock Exchange.

Chen had the opportunity to meet notable AAPI figures, including Bonnie Hyun, who was most recently the head of enterprise tech capital markets at the Exchange, and R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer who was crowned Miss Universe 2022 and Miss USA 2022.

Top Shelf Dog partners with Compassion Animal Project

Wellesley’s Top Shelf Dog, which sells all-natural dog food, has announced it is donating 10% of sales through July to Compassion Animal Project, which provides financial relief to families unable to afford lifesaving emergency or specialized care for their pets. Compassion Animal Project also brings pop-up pet food pantries to communities (Top Shelf is looking into getting one in the Boston area).

Use code COMPASSION at checkout on Top Shelf Dog’s website to support the project’s mission—and receive 30% off the base price.

Babson College partners with Uwill on student mental health

Babson College has partnered with Uwill , which will complement the school’s counseling capabilities with a service that matches students experiencing trauma with therapists online based on their immediate needs.