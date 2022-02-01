Asian fusion restaurant Karma coming to Wellesley’s Linden Square

Karma, which boasts of sushi featuring “a cross between Japanese flavors and the delicate sauces and styles of France” being its speciality, is on its way to Linden Square in Wellesley.

It, along with Tatte (in former CPK spot) and Oath Pizza (in space Roosters will vacate to move around the corner), will be bolstering the existing restaurant scene in Linden Square that already includes the Wellesley Tavern, The Cottage, Sweetgreen, and Qdoba.

The openings will be phased in beginning this spring, according to property owner Federal Realty, which is putting $7M into an overall property renewal.

While we’ve reported already on the other openings, Karma’s impending arrival is news to us. The restaurant, whose menu includes Chinese, Japanese, and Malaysian items, will open in the corner space next to the Verizon store.

Karma already has locations in Andover, Burlington, Concord, and Westford.

In Concord, the menu ranges from $6 Asian fries to $19 crystal sea scallops or tangerine beef. Karma in Wellesley will also offer fancy cocktails.

The new Linden Square restaurants come at a time in which Wellesley Square too is experiencing a restaurant rebirth, with La Toscano, Laughing Monk, and Lockheart on the way.

