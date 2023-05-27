Wellesley Historical Society and Wellesley Hills Junior Womens Club give out big donations

The Wellesley Historical Society has announced the 2023 Jim Marcotte Scholarship recipients. Congratulations to Rhys Ramsden and Fatima Sillah.

Rhys Ramsden is passionate about music—its production as well as its power to transform. Rhys pursues this passion through song writing, music recording and collaborating with other artists. He has developed a significant online music presence and uses this presence to build community. Beyond the composition and production of music, Rhys looks forward to exploring the ways that the music industry has promoted gender stereotypes and hopes to see the industry move beyond its current binary: domination by cisgender men and sexually-packaged women. Rhys will be attending The New School in New York City, where he will major in music technology.

Fatima Sillah has been active in the Wellesley High School community as a member of Young Ethnic Scholars (Y.E.S.) and as a member of the student council. She provides peer mentorship through the Journeys program and is a student ambassador for the World of Wellesley. She loves to sing and dance and has participated in WHS musicals, acapella groups, and the Hip Hop Dance club. The first-generation college student will attend UMass Boston in the fall to pursue a lifelong dream of becoming a dentist.

Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club, doing what they do

The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club awarded a grant of $3,500 to Natick-based Family Promise Metrowest to support families facing homelessness and housing insecurity in the Metrowest region. More here.