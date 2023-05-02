Wellesley & Needham Police join forces to nab 3 teens suspected of car theft

The Wellesley Police Department has documented the apprehension of three 15-year-olds after a stolen car pursuit that ended in Needham.

Wellesley has been riddled of late with car thefts, many involving unlocked vehicles with the keys in them.

In Tuesday morning’s incident, a patrol officer in the Garden and Colburn Road neighborhood targeted by thieves spotted a vehicle traveling very slowly and determined to be a car stolen from Great Plain Avenue on Monday.

The vehicle sped away and was pursued by Wellesley police into Needham Square. The chase had to be called off initially to avoid danger to others, but the driver smashed the car into a curb while heading toward Rte. 95 and inadvertently sent up smoke that Needham police could follow. Three occupants then escaped the vehicle on foot on Oakland street, with one being taken into custody and two others heading for backyards.

Wellesley put its drone to use, complemented by search dogs. The combination worked and the suspects were caught. The teens, who hail from Brockton, Medford, and Somerville, were charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle. They will be arraigned in Dedham District Court’s juvenile court. The teens were released to their parents.