Local author Gail-Agnes Musikavanhu presents her debut young adult novel, Ride or Die, a twisty story about a game of dares between a teenage girl and a mysterious student from her school. Join as she discusses the inspiration behind the novel, the reason for its accompanying soundtrack, and Wellesley’s influence.

In person at the main branch of Wellesley Free Library and online on Saturday, June 17, 1pm.

