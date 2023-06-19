Business buzz: Another Wellesley nail salon; Immersive Gamebox making screen time social at Natick Mall; Sam’s Hot Dogs is done; new manicurist at Jesamondo

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Another nail salon

Building permits have been filed to put a nail salon in the long-vacant space at 9 Washington St., in Lower Falls that once was home to a variety store called Village Market. That shop closed in 2019.

I actually cannot count the number of existing nail salons in town on my 10 fingernails…

Immersive Gamebox making screen time social at Natick Mall

We got a sneak peek at Immersive Gamebox, the newest entertainment venue at Natick Mall. The business offers full-room video games, such as Squid Game to Angry Birds, played together by 2-6 people. Motion tracking and touchscreens keep the games interactive, with modest physical challenges along with mental ones combining for a fun outing for ages 5 and up.

Sam’s Hot Dogs is done

Alan Rubin has announced that Sam’s Hot Dogs won’t be reopening. The cart has become a familiar presence in Wellesley since 2014 at Morses Pond, near Reidy Field, and elsewhere in town. Rubin first opened the cart with his son Sam.

You can continue to support Rubin, who will be taking part in this year’s Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk to fund cancer research. Rubin himself has been undergoing treatment for cancer, and we wish him the best in fighting it off.

Jesamondo add new manicurist to its rank and file

Sponsored content: Jesamondo welcomes Daysy Benavides as the newest talent to the salon and spa. Daysy brings more than 15 years of experience as a manicurist and reflexologist from Bella Sante, and the Jesamondo team looks forward to working with her. Daysy will be working at the 154 E Central St, Natick location Wednesday-Friday, and select Saturdays and Sundays, 9am-5pm each day. Schedule your appointment online at https://jesamondo.com/ or call 508-907-7171.