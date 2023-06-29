Haunting creature captured by camera in Wellesley College woods

I was relieved when speaking with a friend recently to find that I’m not the only one spotting demons in the mundane.

Laying down on our couch recently, I saw a satanic face in our valance and now can’t unsee it whenever I look in that direction. I’ve always been good at those Magic Eye pictures, and I’m seeing some combination of the Grinch and one of those flying monkeys from Wizard of Oz in the bottom center of this valance design…

OK, maybe or maybe not, you say.

But you can’t deny this next one.

My friend was walking through the Wellesley College wooded trails along Pond Road, and upon resting on a log and looking up, saw this terrifying wolf-like visage hovering in a tree. Good thing she had her fierce lab with her to ward off the creature (aka, a broken branch).

Now don’t even get me started on this creepy banana face….

