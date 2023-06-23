POPS Senior Profile: Josh Musikavanhu—The Character Behind Many Characters

Special to The Swellesley Report courtesy of the Wellesley High School Bradford and Parents of Performing Students (POPS). This is one in a series of POPS Senior Profiles we’ll be publishing.

Acting is more than just putting on a costume. The unique presence an actor brings to a production shapes your character inside the world of performing arts. Josh Musikavanhu, Wellesley High School ’23, showcases his personality behind the curtain and on stage, setting the bar high for playing a role in the WHS Drama department.

During his time at WHS, Musikavanhu has danced in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, sang in Working: The Musical Swing, danced in On the Verge, and acted in Mamma Mia, Something Rotten and several One Act Plays (plays directed by seniors).

He leads Renegade A Cappella and takes part in the WHS Improv Troupe. As a senior, Musikavanhu directed Backseat Driver for his Acting 4 intensive class.

The large time he spent in the drama department exposed him to the fast-paced world of performing arts. “It’s chaotic, but in an organized way. Where there’s a lot going on, but everyone’s very close with each other, like a family, which makes it easier to do things in a chaotic way,” said Musikavanhu.

Something he strives to teach his peers is to love one another, especially in such a tight-knit community. When someone is having a hard day, he wants them to know they have a safe place in him. “You always have to find love in the hard things,” said Musikavanhu.

Kara Sullivan, drama teacher at the high school, reflected on Musikavanhu’s presence in the high school. “Josh is an amazing individual with a huge heart. He makes everyone feel welcome and he provides so much community to the department.”

Musikavanhu has made a profound impact on everyone around him, whether that be his peers or his teachers.

“Josh has taught me what it means to truly have fun. I’ve only met a few people that can make me laugh so hard that it hurts but Josh is definitely one of them,” said Brady Welburn ’24, a friend of Musikavanhu and fellow performing arts student.

Welburn admires Musikavanhu’s enthusiasm for the work, saying that it helps out the choir and theater departments and serves as inspiration to him as a performer.

Even when school went online, Musikavanhu’s commitment to the performing arts was made apparent through his involvement in acting classes. “He never ceased giving his all,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan has worked with Musikavanhu since he was in middle school. She appreciates that he is always willing to take risks and try out new things.

For Musikavanhu, trying out new things feels rewarding. He started acting for that reason. “I wanted to find out more about myself by playing roles that aren’t me. So that I could see myself as other characters, and I could understand who I was as a person.”

Apart from the characters he plays on stage, acting has impacted Musikavanhu’s own individuality. “There was a very long period of time where I was the only black guy in the department, and that was hard because every time I would go on stage I felt singled out. I’ve overcome this because I had to grow and learn who I was as a person and become stronger in my skin color, my sexuality, and just in general. Once I did that, I could feel more comfortable [on stage].”

Sullivan described Musikavanhu as a light, saying that his talent only adds to his “spark”. “Josh’s talents are to be applauded no doubt, but his willingness to be a friend, co-leader, ensemble member and dignified lead role (Shakespeare) makes him a joy to have in the program,” said Sullivan.

Musikavanhu sees his passion for the performing arts sticking with him in the future, and plans to attend Pace University to study economics.

He believes the work he does has the ability to make an impact on people. “I want to touch someone with music. There’s so many shows and music that speak to people, and I think that’s such a beautiful thing. If people are going through hard times, I want them to have an outlet, something that can make them feel like they’re safe.”

Article written by the WHS Bradford’s Tanvi Venkata ’24, Assistant News Editor, and Ryan Renzella ’24, Staff Writer.