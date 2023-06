We were driving through one of Saturday’s many rain showers when I said to Mrs. Swellesley “somewhere in Wellesley, someone is taking rainbow pictures right now” even though we weren’t seeing any rainbows ourselves.

Sure enough, we receive this pretty shot later that night from Lala O’Neil, who took it near the crosswalk at Juniper in Wellesley Square.

