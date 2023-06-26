The Swellesley Report

Wellesley business buzz: Oath Pizza cuts the ribbon; Pressed Juicery closes

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Oath Pizza cuts the ribbon

Linden Square’s Oath Pizza, which had its soft opening earlier this month, has now officially, officially opened with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony.

Oath ribbon cutting
Select Board members Colette Aufranc and Tom Ulfelder, Oath Pizza Operations Director Dave Jameson, owners Caroline and Bill Ebben, Oath Pizza General Manager Michael Chrislu, Oath Pizza CEO Drew Kellogg, Charles River Regional Chamber VP of Membership & Development Lise Elcock.

Pressed Juicery closed

Pressed Juicery, which opened in Linden Square more than 5 years ago, has shut down that location.

At the time it opened, in the former Pinkberry frozen yogurt space, Pressed Juicery was one of three such businesses in town.

Pressed still has two locations in Boston, in addition to others across the country.

Pressed Juicery closed

