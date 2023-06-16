Wellesley child injured in lawn mower accident

This from the Wellesley police department:

At approximately 2:02pm on Friday, June 16, the Wellesley Police Department Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a Wellesley home near Elm Bank Reservation reporting a 5 year-old male had suffered a serious injury to his right leg as the result of an accident involving a riding lawn mower.

The Wellesley Fire Department, Cataldo Paramedics, and several Wellesley Police units were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, officers began immediate life saving measures. Wellesley Fire Department personnel and the Cataldo medics immediately

took over patient care upon arrival.

The child was transported via helicopter MedFlight from a Wellesley College landing spot to Boston Children’s Hospital a short time later for treatment. He was in stable condition when he was transported.

Wellesley Detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

No further information available at this time.

We send our best wishes to the family for their child’s full recovery.