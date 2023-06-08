Wellesley sports news: Webb, Brooks strike gold at Meet of Champions; Middle schoolers win state ultimate title; Golfer Thorbjornsen back at US Open; Free swim lessons at Charles River Aquatics

The latest Wellesley, Mass., sports news:

Webb, Brooks strike gold at Meet of Champions

Wellesley High Track & Field’s Eddie Webb, a senior captain, this past weekend at the Meet of Champions won the boys’ javelin competition with a throw of 181 feet. Webb broke the school record last year for the new javelin at this meet with a throw of 184′ 10″, and this year’s effort allowed him to defend his title and cap off an undefeated career. This Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association event brings together top performers from all of the state’s divisions (Wellesley competes in Division 2).

Webb spent most of this outdoor track & field season assisting with coaching, as he was recovering from ankle surgery in December. But he did qualify for divisional competition, and earned his spot at the Meet of Champions.

Webb, who also throws the shot put and served as the football team’s kicker and punter the past 2 years, will take his javelin throwing skills to Brown University now that he has graduated from Wellesley High.

Teammate Christopher Brooks, a speedy junior who shined earlier this year for the indoor track team locally and at Nationals, won the 200-meter dash at the Meet of Champions and nearly doubled up in the 100-meter race, where he finished second.

Chris Brooks is the MIAA Meet of Champions 200m Champ!

🥇21.42s@wellesleysports @WellesleyGTrack pic.twitter.com/sIzfAwn9rN — James Everhart (@JDEcoach) June 2, 2023

Middle schoolers win state ultimate frisbee title

In just its second year playing as a team, the Wellesley Ultimate Team ran the table at the state middle school championship on June 3 in Northampton to bring home the title. Last year, the team won only 1 game at the tournament, but this time around it went 4-0.

As we wrote recently, Wellesley Ultimate emerged during the pandemic as a way for kids to get together in a socially distanced way, and much to Coach Jim Chen’s chagrin, the team is not formally affiliated yet with the public school system.

During the tournament, Wellesley went to sudden death to defeat favorite Amherst Middle School, a team that’s been around since the 1990s and crushed Wellesley last year.

“You can’t imagine the emotional high coming off this win!” Chen said.

Wellesley then edged Newton’s Brown MS 8-6, Hartsbrook MS 11-7, and Four Rivers MS 13-3.

“All in all, an amazing day, and an amazing group of young ultimate players who not only represented Wellesley with pride, but also put Wellesley on the MA Ultimate Frisbee map. WUT went undefeated this year in the regular season (not counting the lost in one of the HS scrimmages) and the State Championship games. Hopefully, the graduating 8th graders can take this experience as the foundations to build up a high school team next year,” Chen said.

Golfer Michael Thorbjornsen back at US Open golf major

Wellesley High alum and current Stanford University student-athlete Michael Thorbjornsen has earned his way back to the US Open, which starts June 15 in Los Angeles.

Thorbjornsen qualified for the US Open by winning a qualifier in Summit, NJ.

This will be Thorbjornsen’s third appearance at the US Open.

Free swim lessons at Charles River Aquatics

Learn to swim with Charles River Aquatics, located in the Boston Sports Institute facility at 900 Worcester St., during a FREE 4-day crash course in Basic Water Safety in June.

CRA has partnered with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) as a site for the 2023 Water Safety Initiative. CRA will provide beginner swimming lessons with the goal of creating a safer environment for all patrons at public beaches and pools across the Commonwealth.

This program is open to anyone ages 4 and up.

Dates: June 5-8; 12-15; 19-22; 26-29

Registration: https://app.iclasspro.com/portal/charlesriveraquatics/camps/42

Questions: Email laurie@charlesriveraquatics.com

*Please note: This program is not designed as part of regular CRA Instructional Swim Programming and is not intended for those already enrolled in CRA lessons.