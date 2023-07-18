Come work in Wellesley—the town needs custodians, fiber splicers, an HR pro, and more

With the Massachusetts unemployment rate at 2.8% it’s no surprise that the Town of Wellesley has had competition in hiring workers. There are over a dozen part-time and full-time positions up for grabs across multiple departments. If utilities are your thing, Wellesley could use your talents as an assistant director of the Municipal Light Plant. If you love kids and care about their safety on the roads, how about signing on as a crossing guard? Custodians, police dispatchers, and finance-related positions are also open.

The public schools have multiple open educator positions, as well as student health-related jobs, coaching slots, and more.

The Town of Wellesley is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. Prospective employees will receive consideration without discrimination because of race, creed, color, sex, age, national origin, disability, veteran status or sexual orientation.