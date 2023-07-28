Hardy School construction in Wellesley, summer 2023

On a walk down Weston Rd, we took a peek at the Hardy School construction progress. We could only get so close to the active, fenced-in worksite that’s abuzz with workers operating heavy equipment.

Hardy is expected to open in fall 2024. The 18-classroom, all-new construction 80,039 square-foot building is designed for an enrollment of 365 students. The design includes purpose-built spaces for the district-wide Skills Program, a highly individualized and modified curriculum for students with autism spectrum disorder and/or other related disabilities that present with similar challenges.

While the new school is being built students will remain in the current Hardy School, where they get to watch the construction action.