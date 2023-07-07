Increased bus service in Wellesley brought on by MWRTA updates

As of June 19, the MetroWest Regional Transit Authority (MWRTA) has updated public transportation schedules, adding an additional bus and new stops, making service more accessible to Wellesley residents.

The new Route 1 bus will be available in the mornings and evenings and has been updated to include stops at Babson College, MassBay and Cross Street, placed between stops at Woodland Station and the Natick Mall.

Wellesley’s Department of Public Works plans to install a sign for the stop at Cross Street, which will be located where the street intersects with Central Street.

The MWRTA will continue to use its “flag down” system, allowing passengers to get on by waving the bus down away from scheduled stops, as long as it can safely pull over.

Fare for the Route 1 bus can be paid in cash, with a pre-loaded CatchCard or with purchase of a monthly pass.

For questions or additional information, contact MWRTA via email (info@mwrta.com) or phone (508-935-2222).

Catch Connect, too

Wellesley residents can also make use of the MWRTA’s Micro Transit Service, called “Catch Connect.”

Designed to operate similarly to rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft, Catch Connect can be accessed through a mobile app and allows passengers to be picked up anywhere in Wellesley, as well as select locations out of town (Newton Wellesley Hospital, Trader Joe’s and Volante Farms in Needham, the Natick Community Center and Woodland and Waban MBTA stations).

According to the Town of Wellesley, “Catch Connect service is first-come, first-served; trips can be booked when the customer is ready. Wait times for pick up average between 10-30 minutes, but may be more at peak times. Service hours are 6:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. All vehicles are fully accessible.”

The service has been free during its pilot period over the past few years, but it now costs a flat rate of $2 per ride, which can be paid through the app. If travelers cannot access the app, reservations can be made through the MWRTA customer service center (508-283-5083).

