Wellesley business buzz: Figure out fitness at Figurella; European Manor closes; Truly’s Catering & more

Figure out fitness at Figurella in Wellesley Square

We’d been hearing about Figurella, Wellesley’s newest fitness studio devoted to helping women reach their ideal body shape with a program that owner Chiara Migani says boosts metabolism through a low-impact workout followed by a detox treatment. “We do not believe in strict diets or excessive exercising. We believe in a healthy lifestyle,” the native of Italy says.

The program consists of three parts—a workout in the Bubble, an oxygen bath, and nutritional support.

We entered the Bubble, a womb-like place where for 30 minutes Migani put us through a nice and easy beginner’s routine of low-impact resistance-training exercises. (The program is designed to the individual, so those who need a more advanced workout get one.) Once you’re in the Bubble, you’re there for the entire 30 minutes—one person per machine, no switching from one Bubble to the next. The machine keeps individual body temperature at 98.6 degrees for the duration of the workout, so it’s hot in there. Each Bubble is sanitized between classes.

After our workout it was into a quick cleansing shower and then, dressed only in a towel, we scooted over to the Oxygen Bath. Once ensconsed in the bath, we gave up our towel. Yup, that left us naked in there, sitting on a clean towel for sanitation’s sake. But if 15 minutes of nude oxygen bathing detoxes our body, keeps our skin tissue elastic, improves blood circulation and gives us a metabolism boost, as the company states, then sure. We can lose the laundry for a bit.

European Manor closes As we reported in April, European Manor (556 Washington St.) would be closing its doors this summer, and that time has come. The home furnishings and gifts boutique has shut its doors. Laurie Mettler, signing her farewell letter as “Former owner of European Manor,” wrote in part “I thought of all the smiling faces that came through that door, all the happy customers, all the panicked last minute gift shoppers, all the fun events we had, all the conversations we shared…” No word yet on what will move into the space, but let’s hope it’s something as unique as this long-time Wellesley institution was. Truly’s Catering & more Truly’s has raised a new “Truly’s Catering” awning at 35 Grove St., the shop’s former main location, now adjacent to the new main store. “That store will serve as our headquarters for expanded catering options, as well as flex space for small events. We’re hard at work on our plans…” Truly’s says.

