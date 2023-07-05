Wellesley man dies in Cape Cod car crash

The Falmouth Police Department has reported that a motor vehicle crash on Sippewissett Road on July 4 took the life of a 70-year-old male, who was the operator and sole occupant of the car. Subsequent reports have identified the man as John G. Berylson of Wellesley, who is survived by his wife Amy and three children.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle lost control on a curve and rolled into a ravine, resting against a tree. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Berylson founded Chestnut Hill Ventures and has been the longtime owner and chairman of the Millwall Football Club in London. Tributes to Berylson have been issued in England in the wake of the tragedy. A statement from the football club read in part: “John’s sudden and tragic passing will unquestionably impact all those who were fortunate to have known him. He was a truly great man, incredibly devoted to his family, and a person of such remarkable generosity, warmth, and kindness. He lived a storied life, one full of colour and joy, and was infinitely thoughtful of others with an endless desire to share his immense knowledge and experiences to help people.”
Berylson and his wife have been philanthropists, supporting educational causes.
Our condolences to Mr. Berylson’s family and friends.
Leave a Reply