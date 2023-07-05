Wellesley man dies in Cape Cod car crash

The Falmouth Police Department has reported that a motor vehicle crash on Sippewissett Road on July 4 took the life of a 70-year-old male, who was the operator and sole occupant of the car. Subsequent reports have identified the man as John G. Berylson of Wellesley, who is survived by his wife Amy and three children.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle lost control on a curve and rolled into a ravine, resting against a tree. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.