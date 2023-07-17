Wellesley mourns passing of DPW’s Paul DePhillips

The Wellesley Department of Public Works is mourning the loss of Paul DePhillips, who died on July 9 after a year-plus battle with cancer. He had been the assistant superintendent of the Park & Tree Division.

DPW Director David Cohen shared the sad news about DePhillips, who died at the age of 55, during the last Select Board and Board of Public Works meetings. Cohen credited DePhillips that the great strides Wellesley’s DPW has made in transitioning to electric-powered equipment to cut down on noise and carbon emissions. DePhillips worked through much of his sickness.

A Service of Celebration will be held on July 29 at 11am at the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church, located at 207 Washington St. Following the service, there will be a reception at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewery, located at 81 Morton St., Framingham.

