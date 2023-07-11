Wellesley’s Jay Driver drafted by Cleveland Guardians in Major League Baseball draft

Wellesley Little League and Wellesley High School alum Jay Driver, who has been pitching for Harvard University and the Cape Cod League’s Hyannis Harbor Hawks over the past couple of years, was selected on Monday night by the Cleveland Guardians in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball draft.

The 6-foot, 3-inch right hander was taken with the 278th pick of the draft.

Driver started 12 games for the Crimson during his junior season and served as a captain.