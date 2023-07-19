Whalemobile coming to Wellesley Free Library

Join Cynde McInnis of Cape Ann Whale Watch at the Wellesley Free Library on Monday, July 24, as she shares her passion for these amazing animals.

Hear the different species of whales, touch real whale parts, and go inside Nile, a life-sized inflatable whale.

Registration is required. There will be four seatings—starting at 2pm. Please only register for ONE seating to allow as many people as possible to participate.

Check out this this video before attending.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries