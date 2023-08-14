Affordable housing application deadline for Terrazza in Wellesley is August 28

The application deadline is Aug. 28, 2023 at 2pm to enter the lottery for four (4) condominiums being built at Terrazza in Wellesley, MA. The homes will be sold at affordable prices to households with incomes at or below 80% of the Area Median Income. The two bedroom homes range from 1,778 square feet to 2,655 square feet.

All homes include access to the community amenities such as the private courtyard and grills, a fitness center, pet spa, movie lounge, bike room, and conference and club rooms. A dedicated surface parking spot is included with each affordable condominium. Residents can easily access the shops and restaurants in Wellesley’s town center by foot and will also be in close proximity to the Wellesley Square train station. The affordable homes will be ready for occupancy shortly after the lottery.

You can complete and submit a lottery application online here https://form.jotform.com/SEBHousing/terrazza

