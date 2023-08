The first day of the month means the walls Wellesley Free Library lobby and the Wakelin Room get freshened up with new artwork. August has brought painter Cora Ainge‘s series of a dozen “Backstage Ballerinas,” and works by multiple members of the Wellesley Society of Artists.

You can see them on exhibit through the end of the month.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to exhibit your art at the Wellesley Free Library.