Wellesley appoints Corey Testa as assistant executive director

The town of Wellesley has appointed Corey Testa—who comes with a background in state government, law, and Wellesley itself—as its new assistant executive director. He will likely start in early October.

The assistant executive director provides management and administrative support to Wellesley Executive Director Meghan Jop and to the Select Board.

Wellesley’s previous assistant executive director, Amy Frigulietti, recently departed to take a similar job in Franklin, Mass.

The Wellesley Select Board this week enthusiastically supported Testa’s appointment.

Select Board Chair Lise Olney noted that during the HR Board process regarding Testa’s salary that someone referred to him as being a “unicorn,” given his unique combination of deep personal and professional roots in the community.

Testa, who grew up in Wellesley, is also known locally as staff director for State Rep. Alice Hanlon Peisch. (We personally worked with Testa in seeking Rep. Peisch’s help on the matter of updating legal notice rules for the modern world and appreciated his help). Testa has also worked as research director and legal counsel for the Joint Committee on Elder Affairs, Massachusetts House of Representatives, per his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he earned a law degree at Boston College.

The 2006 Wellesley High School grad was, not surprisingly, involved in student government there, among other activities.

