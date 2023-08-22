Wellesley business buzz: Inc. names Caskata, Gardner Resources Consulting fast growers; Deland, Gibson Insurance recognized; Welcome to new advertiser Figurella

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Inc. names Caskata, Gardner Resources Consulting fast growers

Inc. has released its list of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the country, and cracking the list are 2 Wellesley firms: Caskata and Gardner Resources Consulting.

Caskata, which resides at the familiar yellow Hathaway House at the entrance to Wellesley Square on Washington Street, is a provider of beautiful home goods, including special offerings from the likes of Cuisinart. According to Inc., Caskata has grown 238% over 3 years, putting it at #2,137 on the big list.

Owner Shawn Laughlin started the company over 16 years ago as a second career after a professional life as a commercial film producer.

Staffing services firm Gardner Resources Consulting appears at #3,013 on the Inc., list, with 172% growth over 3 years. Since opening Gardner Resources Consulting, in 1998, Steve Naha and team have focused the organization’s efforts to match high-level talent with openings in technology, life sciences, and other markets.

Deland, Gibson Insurance recognized

Deland, Gibson Insurance Associates has been recognized as a Top Insurance Employer of 2023 by independent publisher Insurance Business America for the fourth straight year.

Organizations were required to pass a vetting process anonymously completed by the firm’s employees. Questions to determine a Top Insurance Workplace included benefits, compensation, culture, employee development, and diversity. IBA recognized organizations that received an 80% or greater average satisfaction rating from employees.

Deland, Gibson CEO Chip Gibson said, “This award is a testament to DG’s ongoing commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace, culture, and atmosphere, which we consistently strive to uphold.”

The Wellesley-based firm was established in 1900, and is now a 4th generation family-run insurance agency.

Welcome to new advertiser Figurella

