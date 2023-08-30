Wellesley business buzz: Lacrosse Unlimited on the move within town; Shake Shack aiming for February opening

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Lacrosse Unlimited on the move within town

Lacrosse Unlimited, which opened its Wellesley Square location at 55 Central St. in 2011, has submitted plans to the town to set up shop at 32-34 Church St.

This was to have been the space for Asaro Bakery & Cafe, which long teased its arrival in Church Square before bowing out.

We’ve reached out to the business to find out about this change of scenery, and will update this post if we hear back.

Lacrosse Unlimited has about 50 stores across the country, including a handful in Massachusetts.

Shake Shack aiming for February opening

As first reported by The Swellesley Report last October, and with more details revealed in July, fast food restaurant Shake Shack plans to open in part of the former GAP space at 74 Central St., in Wellesley Square. During a Select Board hearing this week, a lawyer for the restaurant said the business is aiming to open in February, 2024.

The space, now redesigned for possibly multiple restaurants, has been vacant since the end of 2020.

Shake Shack has also been warned of early-release Wednesdays, when school kids may very well be expected to swarm the shop.

The Board approved Shake Shack’s common victualler license, subject to final approvals from the Health Department and others in town.