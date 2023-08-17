Wellesley Free Library has some “Things” for you

The main branch of the Wellesley Free Library maintains over 100 items across a dozen categories in its “Library of Things.” Patrons can access this bounty with nothing more than a desire for what’s on loan, and their library card. Rather than go out and buy or rent useful and/or fun items—like a cassette to digital converter or puzzles or gaming systems—why not save money and borrow them instead?

New Things in the WFL collection

Night vision goggles—All the better to see members of Wellesley’s robust coyote population as they move across your property, my dear.

Color sensor—If there’s a specific paint shade or color you need, the sensor will find the best available match and tell you what brand offers it.

Geiger counter—measures radiation levels. Two of the biggest sources of harmful radiation in the home are radon, which is gas emitted from the radioactive decay of natural uranium in the ground (and also found in some construction materials); and natural gas.