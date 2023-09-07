Don’t miss the Wellesley fun—Sidewalk Sale; Crafts for Kids; Car Wash fundraiser; and more

Celebrate Wonderful Wellesley with Crafts for Kids—Sept. 9

Wonderful Wellesley brings you another free Crafts for Kids event in two locations on Saturday, Sept. 9, 11am–1pm.

Don’t miss FREE fun for kids ages 3-12. Activities vary by the two locations:

Linden Square Courtyard

Birdhouse painting, paper butterflies, fun with clay, noodle monstahs

Wellesley Square, Central Street by iCode

Mobile making, paper and fabric butterflies and flowers

While supplies last. First come, first served.

Thanks to Clever Hand Gallery and Wellesley Free Library for bringing their creativity and talents.

Wellesley High Cross Country Team Car Wash—Sept. 10

Please support the Wellesley High School Girls and Boys Cross Country Team annual car wash on Sunday, September 10. The team has nearly 125 athletes, and this is its biggest fundraiser.

DATE: Sunday September 10

TIME: 11am – 3pm

LOCATION: 148 Linden Street (across from Linden Store)

All proceeds benefit the WHS Girls and Boys track and field teams.