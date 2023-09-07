Don’t miss the Wellesley fun—Sidewalk Sale; Crafts for Kids; Car Wash fundraiser; and more

If you love a bargain, hit the Linden Square sidewalk—Sept. 7-10
The Linden Square Sidewalk Sale is back Sept. 7 – 10. If you love browsing the sale racks and finding a great deal, then this is the event for you. From kids clothes and toys to women’s fashion, you’ll be sure to snag a great bargain. Deals up to 70% off.
Celebrate Wonderful Wellesley with Crafts for Kids—Sept. 9
Wonderful Wellesley brings you another free Crafts for Kids event in two locations on Saturday, Sept. 9, 11am–1pm.
Don’t miss FREE fun for kids ages 3-12. Activities vary by the two locations:
Linden Square Courtyard
- Birdhouse painting, paper butterflies, fun with clay, noodle monstahs
Wellesley Square, Central Street by iCode
- Mobile making, paper and fabric butterflies and flowers
While supplies last. First come, first served.
Thanks to Clever Hand Gallery and Wellesley Free Library for bringing their creativity and talents.
Wellesley High Cross Country Team Car Wash—Sept. 10
Please support the Wellesley High School Girls and Boys Cross Country Team annual car wash on Sunday, September 10. The team has nearly 125 athletes, and this is its biggest fundraiser.
DATE: Sunday September 10
TIME: 11am – 3pm
LOCATION: 148 Linden Street (across from Linden Store)
All proceeds benefit the WHS Girls and Boys track and field teams.
Walk-to-School day—Sept. 20
Wellesley’s first monthly Walk-to-School day is Wednesday, Sept. 20. All school-aged families are encouraged to take part by walking, biking or scootering to school.
The day is focused on safe, active travel to schools. Join with other families in your neighborhood and walk or scooter together. Set up walking school buses or form a bike train and ride to school. Please remember to practice correct bike safety and always wear a helmet when biking.
Wellesley Square Parents Day Out—Sept. 22 & 23
The Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association is getting ready for two big days of Parents Day Out, a time when everyone can enjoy specials offered by participating merchants in the Square. On Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23, many of the area’s stores will offer discounts and deals, so make sure you stop by and shop, dine, and enjoy Wellesley Square.
Fiske Western Round-Up—Sept. 30
Swagger over the Fiske Elementary School on Sept. 30 for the Goldrush Raffle, Cowboy Strut, Cookie Corral, rides, crafts, food, and more. (Tickets for activities and food are cash only.) All are welcome at the annual Western Round-Up—the Fiske community is all about hospitality and making sure that everyone has a good time. The Round-up is rain or shine, and is a family-event. No dropping off kids, please.
EVENT: Fiske Elementary School Western Round-Up
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 30
TIME: 11am-3pm
