Labor Day weekend schedules in Wellesley

Happy Labor Day weekend, Wellesley. Here’s what’s closed on and around this upcoming Monday, Sept. 4 federal holiday.

Public Schools—closed on Monday, Sept. 4

The Recycling and Disposal Facility—open for weekend hours on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3. Closed all day on Monday, Sept. 4.

Libraries (main, Fells, and Hills)—closed on Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4, reopening at 9am on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Town Hall and town offices—closed on Monday, Sept. 4 for the Labor Day holiday. Regular business will resume on Tuesday, September 5.

NOTE: Town Hall returns to fall hours which are Monday-Friday, from 8am-5pm (Some offices may follow a slightly adjusted schedule. Please check specific department webpages for information.)

Post offices—closed Monday, Sept. 4