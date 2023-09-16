New MBTA schedule to give Wellesley commuters a later curfew

The Swellesley Report

The commuter rail schedule for Wellesley’s stops effective Oct. 2 will include later night trains on weekdays and weekends, plus more trains during morning and afternoon peak travel hours. Updates to the Worcester-Framingham line schedule that serves the Wellesley Square, Wellesley Hills, and Wellesley Farms stations are among a series of changes across the system in response to increased ridership, according to the MBTA and operating partner Keolis.

The latest trains from South Station currently are scheduled to depart at 11:05pm weekdays and 11pm weekends, but come Oct. 2, you can catch an 11:55pm train from South Station to accommodate work schedules or attendance at late-night events.

Expect to see the new schedules reflected soon on the MBTA website.

