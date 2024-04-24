Wellesley Food Pantry says farewell to longtime director Cynthia Scott

Wellesley Food Pantry earlier this month held a reception at the Wellesley Hills Church to celebrate the 17 years of service for departing director Cynthia Scott and wish her well as she embarks on a new phase in her life.

Well-wishers included nearly 100 clients and volunteers from the pantry as well as Wellesley’s Massachusetts State Representative Alice Peisch, who read a proclamation approved by the state legislature attesting to the service Scott has provided to the town and the pantry. The pantry’s board also presented Scott with a plaque commemorating her work and attendees were encouraged to sign a memory book for her to keep. Scott’s husband Larry and son James were also in attendance.

“Cynthia has done such a tremendous job building the pantry into an amazing resource for the town of Wellesley and she is going to be sorely missed,” said the pantry’s board president Peter Lull. “She has such great care and concern for both clients and volunteers and ensures a good experience for all, and that is why she is beloved by all associated with Wellesley Food Pantry.”

Scott first started volunteering at the pantry occasionally through the Wellesley Service League in late 2004 and then took shifts regularly beginning in 2007. Scott has since served as president and as the pantry’s longtime director of operations, overseeing nearly every aspect of how the pantry was run. She led the move of the pantry to become an independent charitable organization —a 501(c)3—in 2011. Scott has an extensive and intimate knowledge of how every aspect of the operation functioned and provided training and guidance on procedures, requirements, and needs.

Board member Terry Moy pointed out highlights of Scott’s impact noting, “Cynthia has always had a vision for a healthy and sustainable food availability for the pantry’s clients. From providing fresh produce, reopening during the summer months, to purchasing reusable bags for new clients just to name a few.”

The last five years provided some unprecedented challenges for the pantry. The pandemic hit full force in early 2020, just as the Hills Church, where the pantry is housed, began an extensive renovation project. Scott had to plan and oversee the relocation of the pantry and its operations to the Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills property all while dealing with COVID challenges of health protocols and supply chain challenges. Scott accomplished this while keeping continuity of service for the nearly 400 clients who rely on the pantry as a supplemental food resource.

“The scale and complexity of moving our entire operation under such difficult and demanding circumstances cannot be understated, yet Cynthia was able to both plan and execute, as well as adapt to changing conditions on the fly,” noted Lull. “It cannot be overstated what an impressive feat that was.”

Scott leaves behind a robust operation with many recently defined roles to accomplish the many tasks she herself had managed for years. The pantry will continue to operate on Tuesdays to serve the approximately 400 residents who rely on their resources for food security. Approximately 40% of the pantry’s clients are seniors (aged 60+).

“Cynthia has dedicated 17 years to the betterment of Wellesley Food Pantry and the nearly 200 families it serves,” said Moy.”Her compassion and commitment have made the community a better place and we are eternally grateful to her.”

This article was submitted by the Wellesley Food Pantry.