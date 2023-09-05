UU Wellesley Hills calling all singers

From the Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills:

All are welcome to join the choir at Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills. We rehearse Wednesdays 7:15 – 9pm and sing for most Sunday services. Supported by our wonderful professional section leaders, we sing music drawn from the past 9 centuries and various cultural and faith traditions. No experience is necessary, all are welcome! (You need not be a member of the church to participate.)

First rehearsal is Wed. Sept. 6 at 7:15pm in the Sanctuary.

Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills

309 Washington Street, Wellesley

Questions? Please contact Suzie Cartreine, Director of Music, at music@uuwellesley.org

