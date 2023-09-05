The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

UU Wellesley Hills calling all singers

by Leave a Comment

From the Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills:

All are welcome to join the choir at Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills. We rehearse Wednesdays 7:15 – 9pm and sing for most Sunday services. Supported by our wonderful professional section leaders, we sing music drawn from the past 9 centuries and various cultural and faith traditions. No experience is necessary, all are welcome! (You need not be a member of the church to participate.)

First rehearsal is Wed. Sept. 6 at 7:15pm in the Sanctuary.
Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills
309 Washington Street, Wellesley

Questions? Please contact Suzie Cartreine, Director of Music, at music@uuwellesley.org

UU Wellesley choir (courtesy photo)
UU Wellesley choir (courtesy photo)

More: Where to worship in Wellesley

Subscribe to Swellesley’s weekday email newsletter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wonderful Wellesley, Crafts
MassHort, Wellesley
Call and Haul, Wellesley
Rick Cram, leader