Wellesley residents ready for Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk

Seventeen Wellesley residents are slated to participate in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk on Sunday, Oct. 1. The annual event annual event raises funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Among Wellesley residents making the big trek along the marathon course: Mark Lepper, Elizabeth Rosen, Tina Wang, Joan Hanania, Karen Granoff, Stephen Clarke, Zach Galvin, William Near, and Elizabeth Buchbinder (participants, feel free to reach out at theswellesleyreport@gmail.com if you’d like to share more about why you are walking).

The goal for organizers this year for the 35th edition of the event is to raise $9 million.

Participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: 5K walk (from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Longwood Medical Campus), 10K walk (from Newton), Half Marathon walk (from Wellesley), and Marathon walk (from Hopkinton). There’s also an option for participants to create their own route.

Check out the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk website for more on participating, volunteering, or donating.