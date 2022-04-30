Ben Lepper does Wellesley proud in announcing Patriots’ 2nd round draft pick

Wellesley native and cancer survivor Ben Lepper brought the enthusiasm to the NFL Draft’s 2nd round on Friday night in Las Vegas, announcing that the Patriots had chosen Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.

Lepper, a big Patriots supporter and aspiring sports broadcaster whose resume has instantly been strengthened, was chosen for the honor alongside other inspirational fans through a program that in Lepper’s case involved a partnership between Make A Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Patriots, the NFL, and Make-A-Wish America.

Lepper has been battling to overcome leukemia, and now that he’s in remission, the Holy Cross student describes himself as “a cancer survivor with nothing to lose.”

(More from the Patriots on Lepper.)

On World Wish Day, @MakeAWish recipient Ben Lepper got to announce his favorite team's pick. He crushed it. ❤️🙏@Patriots | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Y9IKb9fgfi — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2022