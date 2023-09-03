Wellesley school community tops off new Hardy Elementary building

The first exciting lesson of the new school year at Hardy Elementary in Wellesley took place on Friday morning, as members of the community gathered to watch the final steel beam put into place at the new building as part of a traditional topping off ceremony. Students, teachers, staff, and town officials had a chance to sign the beam, which was painted white and topped with an evergreen tree and American flag.

Ground was broken at the site in April. The 18-classroom, all-new construction 80,039 square-foot building is designed for an enrollment of 365 students, with the flexibility for space to be reconfigured to include a 19th classroom in the case of a “bubble” year. The design includes purpose-built spaces for the district-wide Skills Program.

The new school is being built behind the existing one and is slated to open about a year from now.

