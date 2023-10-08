Come work in Wellesley—the town needs HS bio sub; medium equipment operator; Historical Society program manager

Now is a great time to apply for that new job you’ve contemplating. The Wellesley Public School system is seeking candidates for over 35 part-time and full-time positions across multiple departments. The schools are looking a long-term substitute high school biology teacher; a secretary for the middle school counseling department; a data and web assistant; and more. The job listing board is updated frequently, so if you don’t immediately see a position that meshes with your skill set, check back soon.

The Town of Wellesley has a job board separate from the public schools listings that currently describes almost a dozen part-time and full-time positions across multiple departments. The town is currently seeking a medium equipment operator for the highway department; an environmental health specialist; custodians; and more.

The Wellesley Historical Society is looking for a marketing program manager.

The Town of Wellesley is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. Prospective employees will receive consideration without discrimination because of race, creed, color, sex, age, national origin, disability, veteran status or sexual orientation.