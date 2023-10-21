Former Wellesley resident finds a rare white raccoon in California

Here’s a story we wouldn’t have noticed if not for a reader sharing it with us: A former Wellesley resident named Dana Berry made news in Oakland when he came across a rare white raccoon while on volunteer cleanup duty. Berry at first thought he’d stumbled across an opossum in a trash container, but it turned out to be a white raccoon, which news station NBC Bay Area learned from wildlife experts that you only have a 1 in 750,000 chance of seeing. Berry released the raccoon back into the wild.

