Spiderman, Barbie, astronauts, tigers, and a wide variety of other costumed characters made their annual trek through Wellesley Hills on Saturday, with many hunkering down in the warm weather for pre-Halloween fun at Elm Park (aka, Clocktower Park).

Thanks to the Wellesley Recreation Department, Wellesley Historical Society, plus many retailers (including CrepeBerry on its last day…) along the route, for dressing up and handing out goodies to kids and adults.

