Interested in extracurriculars at Wellesley High School? Join the club

Wellesley High School is known for its sports teams, and rightfully so. But did you know there are 75 clubs and activities for students who either aren’t part of an athletic team—or who are and simply want to explore all that the school has to offer? Clubs and activities are available to students at no cost, and faculty, or CORI-checked non-school advisors, help run things. Times vary—some meet after school, some in the evenings, and others on weekends or a combination of all three.

We stopped by the Wellesley Clubs and Activities Fair, where student leaders of about 20 groups had set up information booths in the cafeteria to draw interested peers to learn more and get involved.

A few of the other clubs and activities available are Academic Decathlon; Red Ink Literary and Arts Magazine; Climate Action Committee; Diversity Club; Key Club; Friends Forever; Moving Club, National Honor Society; Botball team; The Wellesleyan (yearbook); Young Ethnic Scholars; and more. See the entire list here, starting on page 25.