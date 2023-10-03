The Swellesley Report

Interested in extracurriculars at Wellesley High School? Join the club

Wellesley High School is known for its sports teams, and rightfully so. But did you know there are 75 clubs and activities for students who either aren’t part of an athletic team—or who are and simply want to explore all that the school has to offer? Clubs and activities are available to students at no cost, and faculty, or CORI-checked non-school advisors, help run things. Times vary—some meet after school, some in the evenings, and others on weekends or a combination of all three.

We stopped by the Wellesley Clubs and Activities Fair, where student leaders of about 20 groups had set up information booths in the cafeteria to draw interested peers to learn more and get involved.

Fiona Zhou, class of 2024, representing The Bradford, WHS’s student-run newspaper is written, edited and produced by students in print, online, and on Instagram and tiktok. The student journalists aspire to be the hub of information for the school, and pledge to be honest and unbiased in the way they collect and report news.

 

Kate Gallico, class of 2023, staffed the Film Analysis Club’s table. She says club members will decide together on which films to view and discuss. Snacks will be part of each viewing, of course. “It sounds a little more serious than it is,” she said about the new club. “We’ll be doing movie nights and fundraisers to go to theaters. I’m hoping we get a good group going.”

 

Science Olympiad. Team Captain Rohan Kelkar, (left), and Anish Sankar. The Science Team competes in five monthly meets in the Western Suburban Science League, invitational meets, and the culminating event for the year: the Massachusetts State Science Olympiad competition. There are 23 separate events in Science Olympiad, which are organized into categories: Life, Personal, and Social Science; Earth and Space Science; Physical Science and Chemistry; Technology and Engineering; and Inquiry & Nature of Science  The emphasis for this club is creative problem solving via teamwork.

 

Model UN. From left, Max Chizmadia; William Liu; Niles Bowditch. Model U.N. challenges students to learn more about history, politics and diplomacy, and look at the world from the perspectives of many countries. Students work with each other and with high school students from around the region to solve the world’s crises. Model U.N. meets twice a month and attends one to two conferences during the year. Niles: “Basically you debate issues and try to come to resolutions. This means taking a tactful approach to debating because what is viable for one country might be completely orthogonal to what another country wants.” Me (realizing I’ll never get into Model UN): “Wait. What does orthogonal mean?” Niles (kindly furnishing a definition): “Like, opposing, ya know?”

 

A few of the other clubs and activities available are Academic Decathlon; Red Ink Literary and Arts Magazine; Climate Action Committee; Diversity Club; Key Club; Friends Forever; Moving Club, National Honor Society; Botball team; The Wellesleyan (yearbook); Young Ethnic Scholars; and more. See the entire list here, starting on page 25.

