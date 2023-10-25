Kids’ Trails Day at Wellesley’s Morses Pond a hit

The Wellesley Trails Committee attracted more than 100 people, young and older, to its annual Kids’ Trails Day event this past Sunday at Morses Pond.

Kids took part in a scavenger hunt through the woods, following clues to find prizes in nature amidst the fall foliage.

Participants were also rewarded with cider and donuts, generously donated by Whole Foods, when they finished the rounds.

Explore some of the Trails Committee’s favorite walks & consider taking part in its guided walk at Boulder Brook on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 9am.

