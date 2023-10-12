Kids’ Trails Day coming to Wellesley’s Morses Pond area

Kids’ Trails Day at Morses Pond

Sunday, October 22 – (10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.)

Join with the Wellesley Trails Committee and celebrate fall. Get your kids out into the woods to have fun and explore nature. Children will look for treasure boxes using letterboxing (written clues). Refreshments served at the end of the activities. No registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the Morses Pond beach parking lot, which will be open for this event. From Weston Rd, follow Turner Rd to the entrance to Morses Pond, follow access road for 0.3 mi, and parking lot is on your right.