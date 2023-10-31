Letter to the editor: Wellesley Freedom Team responds to possible defacing of flyers depicting Israeli hostages

To the editor:

The Wellesley Freedom Team recently received a report that the paper flyers of Israeli hostages that were posted in public locations in Wellesley had then been torn. Those reporting this incident expressed concern that the flyers may have been deliberately defaced, and it made them feel unsafe in our town.

The members of the Freedom Team understand that posting flyers is not permitted on Town property under the Town’s bylaw, and we acknowledge that we don’t know what motivated those who tore the flyers.

The Freedom Team stands with community members who are speaking out peacefully. We support their right to express their views and to be treated with respect and compassion. We stand against anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and all acts of terror. In addition to sharing this information and statement with The Swellesley Report, we have posted it on our website and on X (formerly Twitter).

We invite members of the community to contact the Freedom Team if they have experienced or witnessed racism or bias in our town. We are a group of volunteers who are available to listen to concerns, talk through options, and link people with resources to help them work toward a satisfying resolution.

Thank you,

The Wellesley Freedom Team

Dr. Jorge Allen; Skye Jacobs; Julia Jarquin; Ally Jin; Meghan Jop; Dr. Glen Kim; Haihong Li; Shengli Li; Elaine Mittell; Lise Olney; Chief Jack Pilecki; Rabbi Rachel Saphire; Dr. Donna Stoddard; Dr. Allan Wyatt

Phone: 339-216-0124

Email: WellesleyFreedomTeam@gmail.com