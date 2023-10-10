Scenes from Wellesley Historical Society’s Craft Beer Oktoberfest ’23

Oktoberfest started off strong this past week, when friends of the Wellesley Historical Society gathered for their annual fall fundraiser.

Perfect weather always helps, and on Thursday, Oct. 5, the outside Sunset Terrace at the Wellesley Country Club was filled with revelers enjoying the Craft Beer Oktoberfest, in what has become an annual celebration to start the fall season.

“This year it was clear that our members and supporters really wanted to mingle, share their summer stories, and relax,” said Peter Mongeau, President of the Wellesley Historical Society.

All profits from the event support the Wellesley Historical Society.

It is one of several public events sponsored by the organization, including free historic walking tours and a free speaker series. Also coming up are the Society’s annual Trivia Night and Spring Gala.

More information about the events and historic collections can be found at the Wellesley Historical Society’s website.