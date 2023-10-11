Wellesley Freedom Team renews awareness efforts

There could be many reasons to reach out to the Wellesley Freedom Team, which launched in 2021 as a quick response resource for those feeling victimized by incidents of racism or bias. But volunteer members of the team want people to know that they are also there for you during times of local or global crisis, as with the current violence in the Middle East, that may affect your well being.

You can contact the team confidentially via email at WellesleyFreedomTeam@gmail.com or at a phone hotline (339-216-0124), and expect to hear back within 12 hours. Call 911 if you fear for your safety.

I spoke this week via a zoom call with several members of the team, which includes town officials, community leaders, students, and others who bring a diverse set of backgrounds and skills that can be used to address a variety of issues experienced by those living in, working in, or visiting town. While the group has been around since early 2021, there’s still concern that not enough people know about it.

“A big deal is getting the word out that we exist,” says member Dr. Donna Stoddard, an associate dean and professor at Babson College who lives in Wellesley.

The Team issued an update about its efforts in the spring of 2022 that included data on contacts initiated and the types of interactions. In total, there had been 16 contacts initiated, 5 by the team itself. Overall, there have been 25 contacts since the program started. Team members mostly have met people in person, though sometimes do it online.

So far this year, there have been only 3 contacts initiated, though member Elaine Mittell says it’s not all about the volume of contacts, it’s more about people being aware of the group in case they need support. “It’s important to just have as many opportunities for people who feel that they need to be heard to find willing listeners,” says Mittell, a community-at-large member. “We’re not there to judge the merits. Bias is often in the eyes of the beholder, and we just have to be able to listen and offer support…”

Examples of contacts included someone from out of town who perceived micro-aggressions, an incident of racism toward a child, and vandalism of a yard sign. In one case, Police Chief Jack Pilecki (who answers the hotline) took the lead in talking to a woman who experienced micro-aggressions that were determined not to be so, and she wound up coming back to talk to the whole group to bring some closure to the situation.

The Freedom Team hasn’t been contacted by anyone to date for help in processing global events. “I think that’s part of the issue, that people don’t know we’re willing to engage” on topics like this, Mittell says. She emphasizes that the group is also there for those who might be traumatized by witnessing bias or racism.

Some encounters have happened at school, some in town.

The team has spread the word about itself in part through its website, which includes information on the team’s mission, members, and resources. In conducting an upcoming equity audit, there should also be opportunities for the town to make more people aware of the Freedom Team.

The team has also distributed flyers (like the one shown in this post) through religious organizations, the town’s civil discourse initiative, and via other venues. The thinking, Mittell says, is that some people will feel more comfortable approaching the Freedom Team than leaders at an organization they are part of.

A couple of high school students have also been added to the team to make approaching it more comfortable for youths, and to help further spread the word about it. Dr. Jorge Allen, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Wellesley Public Schools, says those students are also members of the DEI Council at the high school, “so they have a good sense of what the needs are for information and dissemination at the high school.”

Stoddard added that things may happen to students outside of school, so approaching the Freedom Team might prove more appropriate than reaching out to school officials. Allen gave the example of students from Boston who participate in Wellesley’s METCO program and may experience issues outside of school while in town.

The Freedom Team also includes members of the Chinese-American community in town, including those affiliated with the Chinese Language School. This stemmed in part from difficult conversations happening in town during the pandemic and efforts to diffuse unfair charges.

Those from additional ethnic, religious, or other backgrounds are also welcome to join the team.

The Wellesley Freedom Team generally meets every other month, though also gets together as needed. In addition, it coordinates with Freedom Teams from other communities to provide support, offer member training, and share best practices.

“As a person of color, I’m really happy that we have a Freedom Team,” Stoddard says. “The town, its employees, and its residents can’t hear enough that we offer this to our community members and others who come to town.”

