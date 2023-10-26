Wellesley job & board openings: Crossing guards, Retirement Board, Design Review

Your talents are requested by a handful of town of Wellesley departments and government bodies:

Crossing guards (Wellesley Police Department)

The Town of Wellesley Police Department is looking to hire School Crossing Guards. Seeking dependable individuals to assure the safety of school children crossing the streets as they go to and from school. You don’t need to be a Wellesley resident. The morning shift is from 7:55 to 8:25 a.m. and the afternoon shift is generally from 3:05 to 3:35 p.m. On Wednesdays, the afternoon shift is from 12:05 to 12:35 p.m. Salary is $18.39/hour plus a $7.50 stipend for each shift. Fresh air and smiling children’s faces are included. Please send a resume in word or PDF format to jobs@wellesleyma.gov or submit a Town of Wellesley Employment Application to the Human Resources Department, Town Hall, 525 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA 02482. AA/EOE

Wellesley Retirement Board

The Wellesley Retirement Board is seeking qualified candidates to serve as the Fifth Member for a 3-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Together with the Board, the Fifth Member acts as a fiduciary of the Wellesley Retirement System and is involved in decisions regarding the administration of the system (including investment-related policy decisions for both the retirement system and other post-employment benefits), setting actuarial assumptions and determining the annual appropriation. The Board meets once a month, generally on the last Tuesday, and at other times as needed. Monthly meetings last from one to two hours.

The Fifth Member will be required to complete 18 continuing educational credits during a full 3-year term and file an abbreviated, high level Annual Statement of Financial Interest with the Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission (PERAC) to ensure each member has no financial conflicts of interest. In addition, the Fifth Member must become familiar with state retirement law (MGL c. 32) and Massachusetts Open Meeting Law, as well as Board policies and procedures. Travel to local meetings and training may also be required.

The ideal candidate will have a background in pensions, actuarial science, investments, or related fields. Applicants cannot be active employees, retirees, contractors, or officials of the Town of Wellesley or the Wellesley Housing Authority. Those interested in applying for the position should send a letter of interest and/or resume to Lynn Whynot, Retirement Administrator, Wellesley Retirement Board, 888 Worcester St., Wellesley, MA 02482 or email lwhynot@wellesleyma.gov. Interested applicants should apply no later than Nov. 17, 2023. The Board plans to interview candidates at its Oct. 31 and Nov. 28 meetings.

Design Review Board

The Wellesley Planning Board is seeking three candidates interested in serving as Regular or Alternate Members on the Design Review Board for a term of one, two, or three years. The DRB meets twice per month on Wednesday nights to review signage, major and minor construction projects involving changes to the exterior of structures (excluding single and two-family projects), retaining walls, antennas, and projects triggering Large House Review. The DRB is looking to fill one Regular Member position. The open position is as follows: 1. A person recommended by one or more of the Town associations representing Wellesley retail business owners.

Additionally, the DRB is looking to fill two Alternate Member positions that satisfy at least one of the Design Review member criteria listed under Section 5.5 of the Town of Wellesley Zoning Bylaw. The criteria are as follows: 1. A member of the Planning Board or designee by the Board who shall be a resident; 2. A person qualified by training and experience in architecture who shall be a resident; 3. A person qualified by training and experience in landscape architecture who shall be a resident; 4. A person qualified by training and experience in the art or design professions who shall be a resident; and 5. A person recommended by one or more of the Town associations representing Wellesley retail business owners.

Those interested in these positions should submit a written statement of their interest and a resume to the Planning Department office at their earliest convenience at: planning@wellesleyma.gov. For further information, please call the Planning Department office at (781) 431-1019 ext. 2232