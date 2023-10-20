Wellesley Theatre Project presents “Squirrel Girl Goes to College,” a Marvel Spotlight play. Doreen arrives at Empire State University to make new friends—and protect them from super villains—by keeping her super hero identity a secret. But when a beloved computer science professor suddenly disappears, can Doreen trust her friends with her inner squirrel so she can save the day?

October 20, 7pm

October 21, 2pm & 7pm

October 22, 2pm

Performances will be at the Wellesley Theatre Project Studio Theater, 219 Washington St, Wellesley.

Ticket Prices: $10-$18. Tickets here.